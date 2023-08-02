Shaun Stevenson is in line to make his All Blacks debut this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Stevenson is in line to debut as one of three rookie All Blacks against the Wallabies in Dunedin.

With the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup secured in Melbourne last week, the All Blacks are expected to use their final test before revealing their World Cup squad to experiment. That approach could result in as many as 12 starting changes and one positional switch for the rematch with the Wallabies on Saturday afternoon.

While Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau, who is expected to start at blindside, and Crusaders second five-eighths Dallas McLeod’s debuts have been well-flagged, Stevenson’s likely injection on the right wing would spark widespread enthusiasm.

Emoni Narawa’s ongoing back issues may have opened the door for Stevenson’s inclusion this week. Starting Stevenson on the wing could pave the way for Will Jordan’s maiden start at fullback for the All Blacks in a back-three reshuffle that may feature Leicester Fainga’anuku’s first appearance of the test season on the left edge after recovering from his calf troubles.

Stevenson - dubbed ‘Shooter’ - was the form prospect of the Super Rugby Pacific season from fullback for the Chiefs, yet he only gained inclusion in the 36-man Rugby Championship squad as injury cover for Blues wing Mark Telea.

When Telea returned two weeks ago against the Springboks, Stevenson was retained to cover Narawa.

Now, on the eve of Monday’s World Cup squad naming, Stevenson is expected to get his chance to impress.

Other intriguing elements of the team to face the Wallabies are believed to include a revamped midfield where Braydon Ennor and Anton Lienert-Brown team up, with McLeod expected to debut from the bench.

Damian McKenzie, after starting in Mendoza and sitting out the last two tests, is likely to regain the playmaking reins outside Blues halfback Finlay Christie.

Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams is expected to earn his first start - after impressing on debut off the bench against the Springboks - alongside promoted Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho and Blues tighthead Nepo Laulala.

Sam Cane and Tamaiti Williams are expected to return for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Photosport

The record-breaking locking firm of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick are expected to reunite for their final home test, with the in-form Scott Barrett likely to be handed a week off after his stand-out efforts.

Sam Cane trained fully on Tuesday and is, therefore, on course to return from his neck injury to regain the captaincy from Ardie Savea, and Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell is also set for his first appearance since the first round of Super Rugby Pacific after recovering from a broken hand.

Savea, Retallick and Jordan could be the only All Blacks backing up from last week’s 38-7 victory over Eddie Jones’ Wallabies.

Despite this week’s approach favouring the chance to rest established starters Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Codie Taylor and Telea two tests out from the World Cup, the All Blacks will demand their revamped team maintains a similar level of performance to their three successive victories this season.

With up to six veterans - and the majority of Ian Foster’s coaching staff - featuring in their final home tests, there will be no shortage of motivation to acknowledge their contributions.

“We definitely won’t compromise performance,” All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said this week. “We’ll prepare with the utmost respect. It’s a special test match with it being the last one at home this year, and we want to build on the performances so far.”

With the 33-man World Cup cull looming on Monday, this is the last chance for individual All Blacks to impress selectors Foster, Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt.

Competition across the board to seize the final contestable spots for the global showpiece is fierce. Should they be promoted, Fainga’anuku, Stevenson, Ennor, Finau, Laulala, Christie and Williams have everything to gain from staking their claims this weekend.

Possible All Blacks team: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.

For live commentary of All Blacks v Wallabies, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRADIO; catch the Alternative Commentary Collective on iHeartRADIO, Hauraki and SKY Sport 9, or get live updates from nzherald.co.nz.