Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: Shaun Stevenson in line for debut as All Blacks expected to ring changes for final home test

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
Shaun Stevenson is in line to make his All Blacks debut this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Stevenson is in line to make his All Blacks debut this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Stevenson is in line to debut as one of three rookie All Blacks against the Wallabies in Dunedin.

With the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup secured in Melbourne last week, the All Blacks are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport