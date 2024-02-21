The Chiefs are hoping to get lucky against the Crusaders on Friday in Hamilton. Photo / John Davidson, Photosport

The Chiefs are hoping to get lucky against the Crusaders on Friday in Hamilton. Photo / John Davidson, Photosport

The Chiefs are amping up to face their arch-nemesis and incumbent Super Rugby champs the Crusaders at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato on Friday.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said the match was an exciting way to kick off the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.

“We look forward to hosting the Crusaders who are a formidable opposition.

“There were some tough conversations in selecting the team this week, with several of our younger squad members impressing through pre-season and pushing hard for inclusion.

“But you can’t underestimate the value of time in the middle, so we have selected a largely experienced and settled side who understand what will be coming at them come Friday night.”

Forward Naitoa Ah Kuoi is celebrating a milestone at the match, as he is running out for the Chiefs for the 50th time.

The Bay of Plenty lock and loose forward debuted for the Chiefs in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength, being named in the All Blacks XV squad last season.

Well-known for his charismatic personality, Ah Kuoi has become a core part of the Chiefs whānau.

Ah Kuoi said he was excited about clocking up 50 games.

“It’s pretty cool man and I’m very grateful. I remember coming into the club and seeing the faces of the people who hit 50 games and thought man, imagine doing that! So yeah it’s a huge milestone for me and the people who have supported me on my rugby journey.”

Completing the tight-five this week alongside Ah Kuoi will be Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, Reuben O’Neill and Tupou Vaa’i.

Captain Luke Jacobson will start in the No.8 jersey with Samipeni Finau and Kaylum Boshier rounding out the loose forwards. Xavier Roe will run out at halfback with Damian McKenzie commanding first-five.

Etene Nanai-Seturo returns on the wing with Liam Coombes-Fabling and Shaun Stevenson completing the back three. Meanwhile, All Blacks Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown will assemble in the midfield.

Prior to the season opener at 7.05pm, the Chiefs Manawa will play the Blues in a curtain raiser match at 4.05pm as part of their pre-season preparations.

Tickets are available online at chiefs.flicket.co.nz

Gallagher Chiefs line-up against the Crusaders

1. Aidan Ross

2. Bradley Slater

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (Captain)

9. Xavier Roe

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ollie Norris

18. George Dyer

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Simon Parker

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Daniel Rona









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.