“Our neighbour next to us said, ‘some guy just crashed through that fence and hit someone’.

“A few of the surrounding neighbours were already outside, on the phone to 111 and helping the lady who had been hit.

“My family member was here from Wellington visiting and he ran out to move his car, which was parked in the driveway ... he noticed it had been hit too.

“I went upstairs to check on my kids and saw from my window that some [people] were beating the driver up.

“This altercation went on from the crash scene to just a couple of houses down the road.

The resident said they weren’t able to see anything else as they were trying to stop their kids from looking out the window.

“The driver is really lucky no kids were outside at the time the accident happened.

“Being the school holidays, there are always kids in and out of each other’s houses, playing on bikes n scooters and playing basketball.

“It was a blessing no one else was hurt.”

They said they weren’t worried for their safety, but they were “in shock”.

“Fairfield always has something going on, but [I] never thought it would happen this close to our house. I was just thankful he didn’t crash into our house.”

Police said they were notified of a car hitting a house about 8.30pm on July 10, “causing one occupant of the house to receive critical injuries”.

“Following the crash, there was an altercation between the driver and surrounding neighbours.

“The driver of the vehicle received critical injuries during the assault and was transported to hospital, where they remain in a serious condition.”

No charges had been laid.

Police said yesterday, there were “no updates for release at this stage”.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 8.29pm and sent two ambulances and three rapid response vehicles.

“Two patients were assessed at the scene, with both transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they responded at 8.26pm.

“Four crews from Hamilton and Chartwell attended and were at the scene for just over an hour.”

Danielle Zollickhofer is the Waikato news director and a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.