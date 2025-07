AI leading to a surge in cheating in schools and anti-scam taskforce to tackle online scammers. Video / NZ Herald

Two people are critically ill in a Hamilton hospital after a car crashed into a house, injuring one person, before the neighbours began to assault the car’s driver.

Police are now working to figure out what took place while the two critically injured patients remain in a serious condition.

Police said they were called to Marshall St, Fairfield, about 8.30 last night.

“Police were notified of a car colliding with a house, causing one occupant of the house to receive critical injuries.”