Matatū have beaten Chiefs Manawa 22-20 in Christchurch.

- Chiefs Manawa went into the match looking to host next week’s final, with the team already locked in to play in the final against the Blues Women.

- Before last week, Matatū hadn’t won a game, but back-to-back wins see them move to third on the ladder.

- Matatū started well with a try through Georgia Ponsonby, but the scores were level again before the 10-minute mark.

- Both sides scored another try each before halftime, with scores locked at 12 at the break.

- Chiefs Manawa pulled ahead by eight with 20 minutes to go, but tries to Amy du Plessis and Liv McGoverne saw Matatū finish on top.







