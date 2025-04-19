Follow the action as the Hurricanes visit the Western Force at HBF Park in Perth

There have been a few changes to the Hurricanes squad for this weekend’s clash in Perth.

All Black Billy Proctor features on the bench in the No 23 jersey as he returns to play from an Achilles injury that has kept him out for the season so far.

The squad is further bolstered by the talented 22-year-old Riley Higgins coming on to the bench as well. Ruben Love goes into 10 for the first time this season.

Three of the team’s captains will also start together for the first time this season, with Asafo Aumua, Brad Shields and Du’Plessis Kirifi all in the starting line-up.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Tevita Mafileo 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Zach Gallagher 20. Brayden Iose 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Riley Higgins 23. Billy Proctor.

Unavailable: Brett Cameron (knee, season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Harry Godfrey (lower leg).

Western Force: 1. Marley Pearce 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa 3. Tom Robertson 4. Jeremy Williams (c) 5. Darcy Swain 6. Nick Champion de Crespigny 7. Carlo Tizzano 8. Vaiolini Ekuasi 9. Nic White 10. Ben Donaldson 11. Bayley Kuenzle 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Sio Tomkinson 14. Harry Potter 15. Mac Grealy.

Bench: 16. Nic Dolly 17. Atu Moli 18. Josh Smith 19. Reed Prinsep 20. Will Harris 21. Henry Robertson 22. Max Burey 23. George Poolman.

Unavailable: Ryan Coxon (ribs), Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee), Harry Hoopert (knee), Divad Palu (shoulder), Dylan Pietsch (quad), Matt Proctor (shoulder).