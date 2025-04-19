Follow the action as Moana Pasifika host the Brumbies in Pukekohe.

Julian Savea will play his first game of the Super Rugby Pacific season, after being named in the midfield to face the Brumbies.

Moana have overhauled their squad, making five changes in the forward pack, with Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafile’o, Tom Savage, Michael Curry and Sione Havili-Talitui coming into the side. Havili-Talitui will captain the team with Ardie Savea on an All Blacks rest week.

In the backline, Tevita Ofa gets the start at fullback while Fine Inisi starting on the right wing sees Kyren Taumoefolau move to the left.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Abraham Pole 2. Samiuela Moli 3. Sione Mafile’o 4. Tom Savage 5. Michael Curry 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Sione Havili Talitui (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Julian Savea 13. Pepesana Patafilo 14. Fine Inisi 15 Tevita Ofa.

Bench: 16. Sama Malolo 17. Monu Moli 18. Chris Apoua 19. Samuel Slade 20. Ola Tauelangi 21. Melani Matavao 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop 23. Danny Toala.

Unavailable: James Lay (neck), Lotu Inisi (hamstring), Solomon Alaimalo (foot), Tito Tuipulotu (knee), Neria Fomai (knee, season)

Brumbies: 1. Rhys van Nek 2. Lachlan Lonergan 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c) 4. Nick Frost 5. Tom Hooper 6. Rob Valetini 7. Rory Scott 8. Tuaina Taii Tualima 9. Ryan Lonergan 10. Noah Lolesio 11. Corey Toole 12. David Feliuai 13. Ollie Sapsford 14. Andy Muirhead 15. Tom Wright.

Bench: 16. Billy Pollard 17. James Slipper 18. Feao Fotuaika 19. Lachlan Shaw 20. Cadeyrn Neville 21. Harrison Goddard 22. Declan Meredith 23. Hudson Creighton.

Unavailable: Len Ikitau (concussion), Jack Debreczeni (groin), Charlie Cale (back), Ben O’Donnell (hamstring), Tevita Alatini (knee), Harry Vella (knee), Kadin Pritchard (knee), Blake Schoupp (Achilles, season).