Lavanini comes off a stint with Lyon in France’s Top 14 competition and makes his return to Super Rugby after featuring in 49 matches for the Argentina-based Jaguares between 2016 and 2019.

Tomas Lavanini was shown his second international red card after a high tackle on England's Owen Farrell during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

“As a seasoned campaigner, Tomas is built for the intensity of Super Rugby. His reputation for physicality speaks volumes and I am sure he will embrace the challenge of the competition,” Joseph said.

The Highlanders are coming off a Super season to forget, finishing dead last with three wins and 11 losses.

Lavanini will be the third Argentine to play for the Dunedin-based franchise when he arrives in the new year, following in the footsteps of prop Mathias Diaz and fullback Martin Bogado.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be joining the Highlanders, a club with such a rich history and affinity to Argentinian players,” Lavanini said.

“New Zealand rugby has always stood out for its intensity and pride and the Highlanders play with heart, something I respect deeply. I’m here to bring experience and a hunger to compete.

“I’m excited to work with Jamie, meet my new teammates and help the club achieve success.”

The 127kg lock has featured in two wins for Los Pumas over the All Blacks during his career – one in Christchurch in 2022 and the second in Wellington last year.

His aggressive style and towering presence have earned him a poor disciplinary record through his international career, being shown a red card against South Africa in the 2017 Rugby Championship after he was issued two yellow cards.

After returning from suspension, Lavanini was shown a yellow card against the All Blacks in Buenos Aires for a dangerous tackle.

He was red-carded for a second time during the 2019 Rugby World Cup for a high tackle on England first five-eighths Owen Farrell, for which he copped a four-game ban.

Lavanini received a record-breaking third international rugby red card against Ireland in 2021 for another high tackle.