The Highlanders’ forward pack will be bolstered for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season after the signing of veteran Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini.
Lavanini has made 91 appearances for Los Pumas since his debut in 2013. He was a notable omission from Argentina’s Rugby Championship squad this year, with coachFelipe Contepomi opting for fresh players.
But the 32-year-old will add much-desired depth to the Highlanders’ locking department, alongside breakout All Black Fabian Holland and Super Rugby veteran Mitch Dunshea.
“Tomas’ arrival brings much-needed depth to our locking stocks, especially in an area where Fabian and Mitch have carried a heavy load over recent seasons,” Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said.
“His experience and physical presence will not only support the group but also help drive the kind of competitive environment that raises performance across the whole squad.”
Lavanini will be the third Argentine to play for the Dunedin-based franchise when he arrives in the new year, following in the footsteps of prop Mathias Diaz and fullback Martin Bogado.
“I’m incredibly honoured to be joining the Highlanders, a club with such a rich history and affinity to Argentinian players,” Lavanini said.
“New Zealand rugby has always stood out for its intensity and pride and the Highlanders play with heart, something I respect deeply. I’m here to bring experience and a hunger to compete.
“I’m excited to work with Jamie, meet my new teammates and help the club achieve success.”
The 127kg lock has featured in two wins for Los Pumas over the All Blacks during his career – one in Christchurch in 2022 and the second in Wellington last year.
His aggressive style and towering presence have earned him a poor disciplinary record through his international career, being shown a red card against South Africa in the 2017 Rugby Championship after he was issued two yellow cards.
After returning from suspension, Lavanini was shown a yellow card against the All Blacks in Buenos Aires for a dangerous tackle.
He was red-carded for a second time during the 2019 Rugby World Cup for a high tackle on England first five-eighths Owen Farrell, for which he copped a four-game ban.
Lavanini received a record-breaking third international rugby red card against Ireland in 2021 for another high tackle.