The Chiefs finished top of the Super Rugby Pacific season and are the top seeds heading into the playoffs. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs have shown determination this season, driven by past Super Rugby final losses.

They’ve demonstrated focus and resilience, especially after defeats, emphasising learning and maintaining high standards.

Coach Clayton McMillan’s final season adds urgency, with hopes to secure a title before his departure.

There has been, from the opening game of the season, a palpable sense of determination about the Chiefs – one that has been fostered by the pain of losing the last two Super Rugby Pacific finals.

Since they beat the Blues at Eden Park to start their 2025 campaign, they have looked in a different class to everyone else: smarter, faster in thought and movement, crisper in execution and more certain in how they want to play.

It’s not just been, however, the flow and imagination of their attack, the solidity, accuracy and consistency of their grunt work, or the way they have seamlessly rotated their squad without losing any cohesion or potency that has set them apart.

It has been that simmering internal fire which has given them the air of champions-elect, that impossible-to-ignore focus to turn up each week with the right game plan and the right attitude to systematically dismantle opponents.