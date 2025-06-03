Advertisement
The key reasons the Chiefs have looked a class above in Super Rugby Pacific season – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
The Chiefs finished top of the Super Rugby Pacific season and are the top seeds heading into the playoffs. Photo / Photosport

  • The Chiefs have shown determination this season, driven by past Super Rugby final losses.
  • They’ve demonstrated focus and resilience, especially after defeats, emphasising learning and maintaining high standards.
  • Coach Clayton McMillan’s final season adds urgency, with hopes to secure a title before his departure.

There has been, from the opening game of the season, a palpable sense of determination about the Chiefs – one that has been fostered by the pain of losing the last two Super Rugby Pacific finals.

Since they beat the Blues at Eden Park to start their 2025 campaign, they

