NZ Rugby sees growth in players, battles safety perceptions

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

More kids are playing rugby. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • David Kirk emphasised rugby’s challenge is engaging young people, despite a $19.5 million loss.
  • Participation rose 6% in 2024, with significant growth in female players, up 15% from 2023.
  • Parental concerns about safety persist, affecting junior boys’ participation, despite low injury rates in youth rugby.

Gregor Paul breaks down the participation numbers to determine how well NZR is doing in its quest to remain the country’s sport of choice.

Earlier this month, New Zealand Rugby chair David Kirk told media that he felt that rugby’s greatest challenge to staying relevant within New

