And despite entering round nine as the competition frontrunners, the Chiefs now look up at the Crusaders - who earlier toppled the Hurricanes in Wellington - with just a point separating the competition’s two top sides.

Cleary not hampered by the tag of being Australian rugby’s saviour heading towards the 2027 home World Cup, Sua’ali’i’s performance was another reason for Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt to smile before the British and Irish Lions arrive later this winter.

A break down the right wing from Andrew Kellaway freed Sua’ali’i, who drew in the Chiefs’ defence before offloading to halfback Teddy Wilson to score - only for the TMO to disallow what could have been the opening score for a knock-on in the build-up.

But although denied, the Waratahs weren’t deterred. After an error from McKenzie led to a scrum, and eventual free kick, the hosts again attacked the Chiefs’ left flank. And after his assist was chalked off earlier, Sua’ali’i did things himself to open the scoring, and held off three three defenders - two of them All Blacks - for the game’s opening points.

Minutes later, the Waratahs went again, as a break through the Chiefs’ middle saw Joey Walton free Tristan O’Reilly, as Lawson Creighton made no mistake from in front to extend his side’s advantage to 14-0.

Another Sua’ali’i special paved the way for what could have been the Waratahs’ third, breaking down the right before the hosts went left, as a Kellaway offload found Lalakai Foketi back inside him.

But despite the Wallabies centre’s acrobatic dive seeing him plant the ball in the corner, TMO James Leckie ruled Foketi had grounded the ball at the same time he left the field of play, and scratched the try.

With that lifeline, though, the Chiefs struck back immediately. The resulting lineout allowed captain Luke Jacobson to break the line, and offloaded to Leroy Carter on the left to race away and score and close the gap to a converted try.

As the Chiefs began to wrestle momentum back, Gideon Wrampling was sent to the sin bin for a shoulder to the head of Sua’ali’i, which was fortunate to remain as a yellow card after further review.

Down a man, the Chiefs survived to halftime without further damage. And if there was any solace for coach Clayton McMillan, despite their clear superiority, the Waratahs’ lead was just seven points.

The second half, though, brought no respite. Having been denied in the opening 40 minutes, Wilson got his reward in the second.

As a counter-ruck won the ball behind the Waratahs’ own tryline, Kellaway and Sua’ali’i combined on the break, before an exchange between the former and Creighton freed his halfback to score under the posts - in what will surely be a contender for try of the season.

Back to their full complement, the Chiefs moved McKenzie from fullback to first-five, and had just under half an hour to fight their way back into the contest, as Emoni Narawa’s introduction added a spark to a struggling attack.

A drive over the line from Samipeni Finau kickstarted the comeback, before McKenzie squandered the chance to give himself the chance to level the scores, when he couldn’t control Xavier Roe’s kick through the Waratahs’ defence.

Back-to-back penalties inside the Waratahs’ 22 kept the Chiefs’ chances alive with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, as the hosts’ discipline deserted them.

With less than five minutes to go, two more Waratahs penalties gave the Chiefs a scrum inside the 22, as another two resulted in Miles Amatosero being sent to the sin bin, and forced his side to finish with 14 men.

A turnover gave the Waratahs sight of the finish line, but an error from Taniela Tupou at the breakdown gave the Chiefs one last penalty and lineout to force golden point.

With the siren having already sounded, not even a string of more than 20 phases could see the Chiefs do what was needed to leave Sydney with anything but a bonus point.

Now second on the ladder, McMillan’s men can bounce back with a Kiwi derby against the Highlanders in Hamilton next week.

The Waratahs, meanwhile, move into the top four, clear of Australian compatriots the Force and the Brumbies.

Waratahs 21 (Sua’ali’i, O’Reilly, Wilson tries; Creighton 3 conversions)

Chiefs 14 (Carter, Finau tries; McKenzie 2 conversions)

HT 14-7



