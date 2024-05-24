All the Super Rugby action between the Chiefs and Hurricanes.
Chiefs team to face Hurricanes
Continuity is the word of the week for Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, who has named an unchanged run-on side as they prepare to host the Hurricanes on Friday night.
The only changes in the teams come on the bench, where Tyrone Thompson (hooker) and Sione Ahio (prop) provide cover for the front row, with halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi also joining the pine.
“We have selected a largely unchanged side from our game against the Rebels. Although we made progress in a couple of areas, we were largely underwhelmed by our own performance and continuity of selection gives an opportunity for those involved to make the necessary shifts required,” McMillan said.
Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Simon Parker
7. Kaylum Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson (c)
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Tyrone Thompson
17. Jared Proffit
18. Sione Ahio
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Wallace Sititi
21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
22. Josh Ioane
23. Rameka Poihipi
Hurricanes team to face Chiefs
Jordie Barrett returns to captain the Hurricanes this week as they visit the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday night.
The Hurricanes’ second five-eighths takes over as captain with Brad Shields unavailable for selection as is among a bunch of players returning to the 23 this week.
Xavier Numia (loosehead prop), Isaia Walker-Leawere (lock), T.J. Perenara (halfback), Brett Cameron (first five-eighths), Billy Proctor (centre), Josh Moorby (right wing) Ruben Love (fullback) all return to their regular roles in the starting team. With Shields unavailable, Devan Flanders moves out to the blindside with Brayden Iose starting at No 8, while Peter Lakai replaces Du’Plessis Kirifi (unavailable for selection) at openside.
Tighthead prop Pasilio Tosi also joins the starting side with Tyrel Lomax still out of action, replacing Siale Lauaki in the role.
Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium.
1. Xavier Numia
2. Raymond Tuputupu
3. Pasilio Tosi
4. Justin Sangster
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Jordie Barrett (c)
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Tevita Mafileo
19. Caleb Delany
20. Te Kamaka (TK) Howden
21. Richard Judd
22. Peter Umaga-Jensen
23. Salesi Rayasi