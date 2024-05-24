All the Super Rugby action between the Chiefs and Hurricanes.





Chiefs team to face Hurricanes

Continuity is the word of the week for Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, who has named an unchanged run-on side as they prepare to host the Hurricanes on Friday night.

The only changes in the teams come on the bench, where Tyrone Thompson (hooker) and Sione Ahio (prop) provide cover for the front row, with halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi also joining the pine.

“We have selected a largely unchanged side from our game against the Rebels. Although we made progress in a couple of areas, we were largely underwhelmed by our own performance and continuity of selection gives an opportunity for those involved to make the necessary shifts required,” McMillan said.

Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Simon Parker

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Jared Proffit

18. Sione Ahio

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi

Hurricanes team to face Chiefs

Jordie Barrett returns to captain the Hurricanes this week as they visit the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday night.

The Hurricanes’ second five-eighths takes over as captain with Brad Shields unavailable for selection as is among a bunch of players returning to the 23 this week.

Xavier Numia (loosehead prop), Isaia Walker-Leawere (lock), T.J. Perenara (halfback), Brett Cameron (first five-eighths), Billy Proctor (centre), Josh Moorby (right wing) Ruben Love (fullback) all return to their regular roles in the starting team. With Shields unavailable, Devan Flanders moves out to the blindside with Brayden Iose starting at No 8, while Peter Lakai replaces Du’Plessis Kirifi (unavailable for selection) at openside.

Tighthead prop Pasilio Tosi also joins the starting side with Tyrel Lomax still out of action, replacing Siale Lauaki in the role.

Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Raymond Tuputupu

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. Justin Sangster

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett (c)

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Tevita Mafileo

19. Caleb Delany

20. Te Kamaka (TK) Howden

21. Richard Judd

22. Peter Umaga-Jensen

23. Salesi Rayasi