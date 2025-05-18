Advertisement
Ardie Savea named Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea. Photo / Photosport

Despite there being two weeks left in the regular season, Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea has claimed the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year award.

The 31-year-old collected the maximum six votes from opposition players and coaches in their 27-21 win over the Blues, to sit on 42 votes across the season, putting him beyond the reach of Brumbies forward Tom Hooper (31 votes) and Chiefs first-five Damian McKenzie (28 votes).

“It’s a huge honour and blessing to receive this award,” said Savea.

“I wouldn’t be the player I am this year or where I am without the team and the brothers. A massive shoutout to my brothers and my family.

“When you’re striving for something bigger than yourself and the team everything is worthwhile whatever you do.”

Savea’s influence has seen Moana Pasifika claim maiden wins against Crusaders, Highlanders and Blues as they fight for their first ever trip to the playoffs.

Ardie Savea. Photo / SmartFrame
Ardie Savea. Photo / SmartFrame

They currently sit sixth, although they have two tough away games against the Chiefs and Hurricanes to end the season.

In 10 games this season, Savea has scored five tries, made over 330 post-contact metres, completed more than 115 tackles and won 13 turnovers.

Heading into the season, Moana Pasifika had only seven wins since entering the competition in 2021. This year alone, they already have six.

Super Rugby chief executive Jack Mesley said Savea was a deserving winner of the award.

“Ardie’s passionate leadership and dominant performances for Moana Pasifika this year have made an indelible mark on his teammates, his opponents and our competition as a whole,” said Mesley.

“He has received votes from the opposition in almost every game he has played this season, which reflects the consistency of his output and influence on his team.

“The Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year being a peer-voted award, where our players are recognised on a weekly basis by their fellow players and coaches, gives it the greatest possible significance.

“We are delighted that Ardie Savea is the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year.”

Savea will be presented with the award at Moana Pasifika’s final regular season game against the Hurricanes on May 31.

