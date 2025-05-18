Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea. Photo / Photosport

Despite there being two weeks left in the regular season, Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea has claimed the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year award.

The 31-year-old collected the maximum six votes from opposition players and coaches in their 27-21 win over the Blues, to sit on 42 votes across the season, putting him beyond the reach of Brumbies forward Tom Hooper (31 votes) and Chiefs first-five Damian McKenzie (28 votes).

“It’s a huge honour and blessing to receive this award,” said Savea.

“I wouldn’t be the player I am this year or where I am without the team and the brothers. A massive shoutout to my brothers and my family.

“When you’re striving for something bigger than yourself and the team everything is worthwhile whatever you do.”