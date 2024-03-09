COMMENT

One of the most intriguing parts of the beginning of a Rugby World Cup cycle is talent-spotting young players on the way up; those who may contest a place in the squad for the 2027 tournament in Australia.

It’s not easy. Rotation is clearly in vogue this year, meaning combinations and patterns can suffer – but the following few have shown promise in the first three weeks of Super Rugby and it will be interesting to watch their progress

Props

Joshua Fusitu’a (Blues, 22) and Xavier Numia (Hurricanes, 25). Fusitu’a is the brother of former Warriors winger David Fusitu’a. He had his first start against the Drua in round 1 and again against the Hurricanes. Mobile and a smack ‘em tackler, he looked right at home although he learned one or two scrum lessons against All Black No. 1 tighthead Tyrell Lomax. Numia, in contrast, has played more than 40 matches for the Hurricanes since 2019 but is now hitting his stride with his mobility and ball-carrying.

Locks

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Chiefs, 27). Selby-Rickit is the oldest of this group and, while he seems to have been around forever, is now showing signs of coming on strongly at a time when the All Blacks are looking for locks. His display as the Chiefs coldly dismantled the Brumbies demonstrated not only lineout and forward grunt but also some athletic running and passing.

Loose forwards

Peter Lakai (Hurricanes, 21), Brayden Iose (Hurricanes, 25), Dominic Gardiner (22, Crusaders) and Anton Segner (Blues). When Lakai first came on the scene, he was promoted as the next Ardie Savea. While there was little sign of that in his debut season, he looked much more like it against the Reds in round 2, mixing direct ball-carrying with a flood of crunching tackles. Looked better for being at 7 than No. 8.

Iose probably would not have played much this season if all the Canes’ loose forwards had been fit – but his speed off the back of the scrum and run returns from deep were effective against the Reds – and he showed out well against the Blues. He’s another who looks more like a 7 than an 8 but that speed off the back of the scrum is a weapon – just ask Scott Barrett whom he embarrassed to score against the Crusaders last year.

Gardiner was one of the few Crusaders who enhanced his reputation as his team, looking strangely disorganised and even a bit gun shy, slumped to another loss against the Drua; he is returning to the form that saw him selected for the All Blacks XV in 2022. Segner, also a 6, is beginning to assert himself at the Blues.

Halfback

Xavier Roe (Chiefs, 25). Roe could reasonably have expected to be the Chiefs’ No. 2 halfback this season, with Brad Weber gone and young Cortez Ratima (22) recognised as a coming talent. But Roe got the nod in the first two rounds and played a very Weber-like role – scoring three tries, two of them Chiefs’ gems, with his pace and accurate support play.

Xavier Roe is making the most of his opportunity. Photo / Photosport

First-five

Ajay Faleafaga (Highlanders, 21). Welsh import Rhys Patchell has locked up the starting spot for the Highlanders so far but last year’s national under-20 pivot has looked highly promising when he’s come on. He’s strongly built, runs well and doesn’t shirk the hard stuff; not a lot of evidence about his kicking game yet but no doubt about his promise.

Midfield

Riley Higgins (Hurricanes, 21). Will play more now Jordie Barrett is missing through suspension – and did well in the win over the Blues. Big and fast and with good distribution skills, definitely one to watch in the future.

Wing

Etene Nanai-Seturo (Chiefs, 24). Another who seems to have been around since the world was born, he is not even 25 yet and was showing some rare form before missing the loss against the Reds, hopefully not with the kind of injury that has restricted his prospects in the past. He’s always had clever feet, rivalling All Blacks’ wing Mark Telea for eluding tacklers. Has a big kick on him, which calls to mind Ireland’s James Lowe.

Fullback

Zarn Sullivan (Blues, 23). Was making big strides before a head knock saw him invalided out of the loss against the Hurricanes. A genuinely physical fullback, good under the high ball, big kicking length either from hand or tee, and hitting his straps as an attacker.

To be confirmed

Some youngsters came with big reputations not yet confirmed – like hooker George Bell (22) and first-five Taha Kemara (20), both Crusaders. Bell earned the question “Who?” when selected as injury cover for Ian Foster’s 2023 World Cup squad. He’d had barely any game time for the Crusaders before being rocketed to that height. Hasn’t produced the form yet that underlines that major promotion and some wonky lineout throwing against the Drua didn’t help. Kemara joined the fray after injuries affected the Crusaders – but hasn’t seemed ready for this level yet. Hesitancy and errors marked his play and it was easy to wonder if they might have started David Havili at 10.

Paul Lewis has been a journalist since the last ice age. Sport has been a lifetime pleasure and part of a professional career during which he has written four books, and covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic & Commonwealth Games and more.