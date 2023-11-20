Hawke’s Bay’s Brad Weber makes French debut in Parisian derby

Brad Weber in his last Magpies match before he heads to France - the NPC final last month. Photo / photosport.nz

Hawke’s Bay Magpies halfback Brad Weber has made his club debut in France as a substitute in a top-of-the table Parisian local derby.

Signed mid-year for French top-14 and European championship side Stade Francais Paris and playing out the NPC season for the Magpies after missing out on selection with the All Blacks team for the Rugby World Cup, Weber arrived in France three weeks ago.

He was not in the 23 for the first match after he arrived, sat out the next on the bench and finally got the last 24 minutes of the weekend’s match against Racing 92, which also picking up RWC-winning Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

He replaced 37-year-old South African-born former France international Rory Kockott, who had been brought out of a short retirement as cover pending Weber’s arrival, which was delayed by three weeks by Magpies reaching the New Zealand NPC final for the first time.

The replacement took place as Kockott completed 10 minutes in the sin bin in a match Racing 92 won 13-9 to end the weekend level on 23 points, with Stade Francais and Castres at the top of the table after seen rounds.

Stade Francais plays Pau on Sunday and Toulouse the following weekend, before the first European competition match against English club Sale on December 11.