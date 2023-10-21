Hawke’s Bay Magpies lose final 22-19 to Taranaki

Brad Weber with a trademark pass from the ruck. Photo / photosport.nz

Brad Weber with a trademark pass from the ruck. Photo / photosport.nz

By Thomas Airey

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies lost their first ever NPC final on Saturday afternoon in New Plymouth, going down 22-19 to Taranaki.

Hawke’s Bay were gunning for a fifth straight victory on the road but a sellout Yarrow Stadium crowd got the hosts over the line with an outstanding defensive effort.

The Bulls took the lead inside 90 seconds with a try to Meihana Grindlay, although the pass to him from Josh Jacomb looked to have been thrown forward.

Lincoln McClutchie missed a penalty goal five minutes later after Taranaki were caught not rolling away.

Jacomb set up another try in the 11th minute, this time for Grindlay’s midfield partner Daniel Rona, to extend the Bulls’ lead to 12.

Marino Mikaele-Tu’u came close to an immediate response but his fellow Hastings Boys’ High school alumnus Kini Naholo dragged his feet into touch before the ball was grounded over the line.





Pita Gus Sowakula of Taranaki is tackled during the NPC final Photo / photosport.nz

Hawke’s Bay got into their attacking flow, building 25 phases inside Taranaki’s half before Tyrone Thompson knocked on just short of the tryline.

They went another 21 phases inside the Bulls’ 22 metre line before Lolagi Visinia joined the line from fullback to crash over and get the Magpies on the board.

Hawke’s Bay set two lineouts and two scrums on the Taranaki five metre line as they poured pressure on the hosts and forced multiple penalties.

Captain Tom Parsons opted for a scrum under the posts and vindicated that decision by scoring a try a couple of phases later.

That gave the Magpies a two point lead with five minutes left in the half but they left the door ajar with missed tackles putting Taranaki hot on attack.

They were caught offside under the posts and Jacomb kicked a penalty goal to give Taranaki the narrowest of halftime leads.

The hosts only had 37 percent of possession and territory in the first half but showed an ability to attack effectively from anywhere.

The pattern resumed after halftime with Hawke’s Bay forcing Taranaki to defend their own line over the opening eight minutes.

But Taranaki made their first real possession count with Jacomb and Stephen Perofeta key to a long range try for Adam Lennox.

Tom Parsons was held up over the tryline in the 52nd minute as Hawke’s Bay resumed their siege.

His locking partner Geoff Cridge scored the Magpies third try soon after to reduce the lead to three.

Perofeta missed an easy chance to double that with a penalty goal just before the hour mark when Hawke’s Bay were caught offside.

He lined up for another attempt from 48 metres eight minutes later but missed once again.

Hawke’s Bay had plenty of possession and went through 15 phases inside the Taranaki 22 metre line before knocking on with six minutes to play.

Possession changed hands multiple times and Hawke’s Bay had their last chance from a lineout 20 metres into their own half with 150 seconds to play.

Taranaki almost stole the ball but knocked on at the breakdown on the Magpies 10 metre line.

The hosts chose the perfect moment for a massive scrum effort, pushing Hawke’s Bay back and earning the game-sealing penalty.

Taranaki 22 (Meihana Grindlay, Daniel Rona, Adam Lennox tries; Josh Jacomb 2/3 cons, 1/1 pen, Stephen Perofeta 0/2 pens)

Hawke’s Bay 19 (Lolagi Visinia, Tom Parsons, Geoff Cridge tries; Lincoln McClutchie 0/1 pen, 2/3 cons)HT: 15-14



