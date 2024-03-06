Jordie Barrett has been suspended for three weeks after being sent off in the Hurricanes' win over the Reds. Photo / Photosport

Jordie Barrett has been handed a three-week suspension after being sent off in the Hurricanes’ golden-point win over the Reds on Sunday.

In his 100th appearance for the club, Barrett was shown a yellow card in the 56th minute of the match for a high shot on Reds fullback Jordan Petaia. The foul was upgraded to a red card after a review.

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the red card given to the player under Law 9.13,” committee chairman Stephen Hardy said in the ruling.

“Following the World Rugby head contact process, the FPRC assessed the player’s actions as having directly contacted the head, at high speed, with high force and while the player’s body position was always upright into the collision.

“The FPRC considered the act of foul play was always illegal. In those circumstances, no mitigation was applied.

“The FPRC concluded that the foul play warrants a mid-range entry point of six weeks, and after mitigating factors, the FPRC decided to reduce the sanction to three weeks.”

“The player is therefore suspended for three weeks, up to and including 22 March 2024.

“The FPRC had also confirmed that, after reviewing the incident and the player’s record, the player is eligible to apply for the “head contact process - coaching intervention” with World Rugby.”