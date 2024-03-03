Nail biter between the Hurricanes and the Reds results in a golden point finish. Video / Sky Sport

- A Pasilio Tosi try has lifted the Hurricanes to a thrilling 38-33 win over the Queensland Reds.

- Jordie Barrett was sent off in the second half for a high tackle. His yellow card was upgraded to a red.

- Cam Roigard and Ruben Love scored two tries each.

- The scores were locked at 19-19 at halftime.

Squads

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (cc), Kini Naholo, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, TK Howden, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delany, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua (cc), Xavier Numia.

Reserves: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Veveni Lasaqa, Jordi Viljoen, Riley Higgins, Salesi Rayasi.

Reds: Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Jock Campbell, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott (c), Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Sef Fa’agase, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Mac Grealy.