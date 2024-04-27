All the action as the Blues visit the Reds in Brisbane.

After a successful return from injury off the bench last weekend, lock Sam Darry moves into the starting side for the Blues’ match against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Darry is one of several additions to the starting XV, with Angus Ta’avao in at tighthead prop, Soane Vikena at hooker, Anton Segner at blindside flanker and A.J. Lam on the right wing.

James Thompson is in line for a debut off the bench, providing cover in the loose forwards, while Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell and Caleb Clarke all move back to a reserve role this week.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Soane Vikena

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Sam Darry

6. Anton Segner

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. Mark Tele’a

12. Bryce Heem

13. Rieko Ioane

14. A.J. Lam

15. Cole Forbes

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Marcel Renata

19. Laghlan McWhannell

20. James Thompson (debut)

21. Sam Nock

22. Corey Evans

23. Caleb Clarke