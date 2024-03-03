Statement made by the Chiefs! After taking an 18-point lead into the half-time break. Video / Sky Sport

- The Chiefs have started the Super Rugby Pacific season with two straight wins after beating the Brumbies 39-12 in Melbourne.

- Jared Proffit was sent off for the Chiefs in the 77th minute for a head-on-head collision

- Tries to Xavier Roe, Etene Nanai-Seturo and Damian McKenzie gave the side a 25-7 lead at the break.

- Cortez Ratima and Josh Ioane made an impact from the bench, with Ratima scoring two tries and Ioane one.

Squads

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Xavier Roe, Luke Jacobson (c), Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, George Dyer, Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona.

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, Ollie Sapsford, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan (c), Charlie Cale, Luke Reimer, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Sosefo Kautai, Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper.

Reserves: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Rhys van Nek, Cadeyrn Neville, Jahrome Brown, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Tamati Tua.