As the Super Rugby Pacific season ticks on, Christopher Reive highlights the All Blacks-eligible players in form.

Props

Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax

Establishing themselves as the first-choice All Blacks pairing in recent years, Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax continue to set the standard through their physicality, work rate and performance in their core roles. They went head to head over the weekend and Lomax made a statement with his performance. It doesn’t impact this list in any way, but is worth noting.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi continued some strong form in the Blues’ win over Moana Pasifika, while Aidan Ross and Fletcher Newell have been consistent throughout the year.

De Groot and Lomax are the current All Blacks combination.

Hookers

George Bell

Head to head against Samisoni Taukei’aho at the weekend, the young Crusaders hooker put in an impressive shift. He’s got X-factor and works hard to impact the game defensively, trailing only teammate Tom Christie among the competition’s top tacklers.

Like many this season, his delivery at the lineout hasn’t always been the most consistent, but he’s playing well enough to take the edge over Taukei’aho. The Chiefs hooker has been fairly solid throughout the season as well, but hasn’t totally stamped his authority on the position.

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua has also been working his way into the conversation.

George Bell has made a strong start to the season for the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Codie Taylor ended 2023 as the All Blacks’ first-choice No 2, though he is not expected back in Super Rugby Pacific until later in the season as he is on an extended break. He’ll have competition to retain that role on his return.

Locks

Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i

Scott Barrett hasn’t played since round three but made a strong start to the season and hasn’t been outshone, despite some strong performances coming from locks around the country. Tupou Vaa’i missed last weekend’s loss to the Crusaders but still fends off the likes of Quinten Strange, Isaia Walker-Leawere and Josh Lord - but there are some emerging young names to keep an eye on. Caleb Delany (Hurricanes) and Fabian Holland (Highlanders) have impressed in their opportunities this year, while Sam Darry (Blues) had also been strong before he got injured. With Sam Whitelock officially retiring this week, Scott Robertson and his team are going to have to take a close look at the next generation of All Blacks candidates.

Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett ended 2023 as the All Blacks’ starters, with Whitelock coming from the bench. Retallick and Whitelock are now playing overseas.

Loose forwards

Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i and Hoskins Sotutu

Sotutu has stormed into the season after a forgettable year and only saw that continue with a quality showing against Moana Pasifika, while Papali’i and Jacobson have been busy, physical presences for their sides. There’s plenty of competition though, with Samipeni Finau, Billy Harmon, Cullen Grace and Tom Christie all asking questions of theselectors.

Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane and Ardie Savea were the All Blacks’ starters to end 2023. All are now playing overseas and while Frizell isn’t eligible to return to the All Blacks immediately, Cane and Savea come into the selection frame for the first test window this year. You can expect them to be well in the picture for starting roles.

Halfback

Folau Fakatava

How quickly things can change. Cam Roigard had been pulling away in the race for the All Blacks’ No 9 jersey, but he’ll miss the next six months after the patella tendon in his left knee was ruptured during the Hurricanes’ win over the Highlanders over the weekend. That leaves the race wide open through the second half of the season, with Fakatava edging ever so slightly ahead of Finlay Christie on form through six rounds.

The injury to Roigard does open the door for the intriguing T.J. Perenara comeback storyline. He’s been good for the Hurricanes since returning from injury this year and being the most experienced test-level halfback in the country will surely be a big plus for the first All Blacks squad of the year.

Aaron Smith was the starting No 9 at the end of last year, but he has since taken his talents abroad, leaving the role vacant.

Folau Fakatava has played well in a starting role for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

First five-eighths

Damian McKenzie

McKenzie has made the most compelling argument to take over as the All Blacks’ No 10 through the early stages of the season. He missed the Chiefs’ loss to the Crusaders due to load management (while also nursing a minor injury) and Josh Jacomb showed that he could be a contender for that role in the future with a composed performance in his first Super Rugby start. But for the present day, Stephen Perofeta and Brett Cameron have also shown their quality as they look to catch the eye of selectors.

Richie Mo’unga departed the New Zealand game after the World Cup last year, leaving his No 10 jumper vacant. However, Beauden Barrett will have a keen eye on that role when he returns from Japan. Like Cane and Savea, he’s eligible to play for the All Blacks in July.

Midfield

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane

No changes here. Barrett and Ioane have delivered the level of performances we expect from them as All Blacks incumbents, with Anton Lienert-Brown the next best. David Havili being sidelined opened the door for Dallas McLeod to remind everyone what he’s capable of in extended minutes, while Quinn Tupaea continues to work his way back to his best.

Barrett and Ioane were the All Blacks’ first-choice pairing for the World Cup final and look set to continue as such.

Rieko Ioane challenges the Moana Pasifika defence. Photo / Photosport

Wings

Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece

Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece remain an easy choice on the wings. Tele’a only reinforced his stocks as the country’s top choice on the wing with a three-try performance against Moana Pasifika. Caleb Clarke followed suit with a strong performance to press his claims, while Etene Nanai-Seturo, Josh Moorby and Kini Naholo are all making some noise. Emoni Narawa will be one to watch over the coming weeks. He looked good in the loss to the Crusaders - his first start this year - and you’d think he will only get better with game time.

Tele’a partnered Will Jordan on the wings to end 2023. Jordan, when he returns from injury, will likely be eyeing the fullback role at test level, though he can’t be ignored in this equation.

Fullback

Shaun Stevenson

Shaun Stevenson holds this position from Ruben Love, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Zarn Sullivan, though Love continues to deliver performances that make you think it’s a matter when, not if, he’ll don the black jersey. Arguments could be made for any of the four, but Stevenson’s consistent impact for the Chiefs gets him the nod. He was again threatening with ball in hand in the loss to the Crusaders

Beauden Barrett was deployed at fullback under Ian Foster’s watch. Though Barrett’s expected to make a play for the No 10 jersey, he’s also an option at the back - as is Will Jordan when he returns to playing health. The role is open, but there are plenty of contenders.

Bolter watch

George Bell was on the radar for many in 2023, but he didn’t feature in the Crusaders’ campaign due to injury; he was named on the bench for the final but was not called upon. With Codie Taylor on extended leave, Bell was thrown straight into the No 2 jersey this year and has been solid; his impressive runaway try against the Chiefs showing the X-factor he can provide. On form alone, Daniel Rona has also been showing his value as a midfielder with utility value, though his opportunities will become more and more limited as the Chiefs squad gets back to full health. Hurricanes lock Caleb Delany can’t be ignored in the bolter conversation, while the Hurricanes loose forward duo of Peter Lakai and Brayden Iose, as well as Chiefs No 7 Kaylum Boshier, are asking the right questions in a very competitive area.

Super Rugby Pacific Form 23

Starting XV: Ethan de Groot, George Bell, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Folau Fakatava, Damian McKenzie, Mark Tele’a, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Billy Harmon, Finlay Christie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ruben Love.

