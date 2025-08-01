One witness has told the Herald that late in the game a red card – which eventually sparked the sideline brawl – related to a De La Salle player who allegedly kicked an opposing Auckland Grammar player in the head, knocking him unconscious.
A witness had earlier told the Herald the game on Auckland Grammar School’s lower artificial sports turf had minutes to play before the referee gave a visiting player a red card.
“As he did [give the card], there was just a hell of a commotion and the adults and whoever was on the sideline just started laying into each other,” they said.