Witness claims player kicked in head and knocked out before brawl at Auckland Grammar v De La Salle game

Police are reviewing footage of a large sideline brawl involving parents and students that forced the abandonment of a schoolboy rugby game.

It comes as further details emerge about what prompted the Saturday morning scuffle during a 3rd XV game between Auckland Grammar and De La Salle College – with claims that a player was kicked in the head.

One witness has told the Herald that late in the game a red card – which eventually sparked the sideline brawl – related to a De La Salle player who allegedly kicked an opposing Auckland Grammar player in the head, knocking him unconscious.

A witness had earlier told the Herald the game on Auckland Grammar School’s lower artificial sports turf had minutes to play before the referee gave a visiting player a red card.

“As he did [give the card], there was just a hell of a commotion and the adults and whoever was on the sideline just started laying into each other,” they said.