Witness claims player kicked in head and knocked out before brawl at Auckland Grammar v De La Salle game

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Lewis Clareburt has produced a new national record in the 200-metre medley and the Storm have beaten the Eels 16-10.
Police are reviewing footage of a large sideline brawl involving parents and students that forced the abandonment of a schoolboy rugby game.

It comes as further details emerge about what prompted the Saturday morning scuffle during a 3rd XV game between Auckland Grammar and De

