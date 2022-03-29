Hurricanes player Josh Moorby during their Super Rugby match Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Former Te Awamutu Sports and Southland Stags player Josh Moorby made his Super Rugby debut on the right wing for the Hurricanes on Friday night in the 24-19 loss to Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.

Moorby, who has signed for Northland for the 2022 NPC, scored the Hurricanes' second try, after a skilful backline move involving Jordie Barrett, Peter Umaga-Jensen and fellow debutant Aidan Morgan saw Moorby put his foot on the gas and step his way to score.

"[To score on debut] was awesome. Pete just summed it up perfectly and put me in the gap with that inside ball. It was such a buzz," says Moorby.

"Scoring a try in any game is awesome but obviously on debut it just made it a lot sweeter. I'll remember it for a very long time.

Moorby says that making his Hurricanes debut meant everything to him.

"You work so hard and you imagine these moments. For it to become a reality, I'm just so grateful and very fortunate for the opportunity. To be able to run out with the guys you look up to is pretty surreal.

"Having my family there with me as part of the experience is pretty cool, to share the special moment with them."

He says that his goal for the rest of the season is to keep putting in the hard yards and get another crack on the field.

"I want to learn, grow and develop as a player and not to take this opportunity for granted. I'm surrounded by a lot of experienced players and All Blacks, so to grow and build on my individual game is a big goal too."

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes. Photo / Mark Tantrum / WRFU

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes, also from Te Awamutu, says that it's great to have someone else from the small Waikato town in their team environment.

"It's not something that's overly common. I know the people I talk to in Te Awamutu are really excited for him and there's a bit of a buzz around the coaching/rugby fraternity just to see a young kid coming out of TA.

"He's moved down to Southland to get an opportunity. He's worked really hard. He's got this opportunity with us and he loves footy. He loves the environment and just to have him there for a pretty special moment for him and his family, I know that they'd be pretty excited."