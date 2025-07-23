Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk. Photo / Photosport

Double Rugby World Cup winners Makazole Mapimpi and Faf de Klerk have been omitted from the South Africa squad for two Rugby Championship tests against Australia during August.

Salmaan Moerat, who captained the Springboks to victory over Italy this month, is also left out of a 37-man squad consisting of 20 forwards and 17 backs.

The two tests against the Wallabies mark the start of the southern hemisphere title defence by South Africa, which also includes two matches in New Zealand and home and away games against Argentina.

“It is always challenging to reduce the squad, especially given how the expanded group of players put up their hands (in four build-up matches),” said head coach Rassie Erasmus.

“But we always said we would select a smaller, more manageable squad during the Rugby Championship.