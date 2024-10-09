Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens during the NPC playoffs in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) have announced that winger Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has sustained a neck fracture and will miss the remainder of the NPC season.

The Bulls wrestled the Ranfurly Shield off Tasman on Sunday and it was during the 42-29 win that Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens suffered the neck injury.

In a statement, TRFU said it was upon returning to New Plymouth that scans revealed the extent of the injury.

“X-rays revealed the extent of his injury was a fracture of one of the neck vertebrae and would require urgent treatment.

“Doctors at Taranaki Base Hospital assessed him and he underwent emergency surgery treatment on Monday evening to stabilise his neck. He is scheduled for further surgery on Thursday.”