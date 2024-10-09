Advertisement
Taranaki winger Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens suffers fractured neck in Ranfurly Shield win

NZ Herald
Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens during the NPC playoffs in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) have announced that winger Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has sustained a neck fracture and will miss the remainder of the NPC season.

The Bulls wrestled the Ranfurly Shield off Tasman on Sunday and it was during the 42-29 win that Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens suffered the neck injury.

In a statement, TRFU said it was upon returning to New Plymouth that scans revealed the extent of the injury.

“X-rays revealed the extent of his injury was a fracture of one of the neck vertebrae and would require urgent treatment.

“Doctors at Taranaki Base Hospital assessed him and he underwent emergency surgery treatment on Monday evening to stabilise his neck. He is scheduled for further surgery on Thursday.”

The injury explains Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ absence from the All Blacks XV squad announced on Tuesday, as he was a somewhat surprising omission after an NPC campaign that sees him leading the competition for metres gained and third for defenders beaten.

TRFU extended its thanks to the radiology team for identifying the injury and the medical team at Taranaki Base Hospital for their ongoing care of Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Taranaki face Waikato in the NPC quarter-finals on Saturday, kick-off 7.05pm.

