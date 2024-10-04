That includes the revelation that anyone joining the haka party would put the side at risk of sanctions from New Zealand Rugby, including a potential fine or loss of competition points.

“As the only iwi team in the competition, we take immense pride in our haka,” Kururangi wrote in a message to fans.

“It’s not just a pre-game ritual; it connects us to our whakapapa, our history, our whenua, and our supporters.

“In relation to Heartland Competition Rule 5.1.8 on Cultural Challenges (ie haka), we have been advised that NPEC Rugby Union must comply or risk breaching regulations. This could result in fines, loss of points, or even removal from the competition.”

Kururangi said that went for fans old and young.

Previously, Ngāti Porou East Coast players have gained immense pride by having their own children join in the haka challenge.

“This means that tamariki, rangatahi, or any person other than the 23 players will not be allowed to enter the field of play and participate in the pre-match haka,” Kururangi wrote.

Ruatoria's Whakarua Park is one of the most special venues in New Zealand provincial rugby. Photo / Neil Reid

“Our Heartland team has been informed of their responsibility when performing the haka, and now we ask our Ngāti Porou whanau to adhere to these rules as well.”

Kururangi also shared NZ Rugby’s rules around haka and cultural challenges.

They state: “Only the 23 players named in the match teams are permitted on the playing area for cultural challenges.

“All non-playing team members, including technical zone personnel, must remain outside the playing area until the cultural challenges have finished.”

Whakarua Park has been the site of some legendary haka performances before and during Ngāti Porou East Coast matches.

In 2012, with the home side trailing in the final of the Meads Cup against Whanganui, a mass haka erupted on the pitch during the halftime break.

Several hundred fans gathered on the pitch to do the team’s haka during the break, an event that players could hear from their dressing room and some later said inspired them for their dramatic second-half comeback to win the final.

The following year, Ngāti Porou East Coast and Waikato players came face-to-face pre-match – with some making physical contact - when both teams laid down their haka challenges.

The face-off happened before a Ranfurly Shield challenge.

By the time the haka lines joined, the two teams were surrounded by hundreds of fans.

Two years ago – after Ngāti Porou East Coast won the 2022 Lochore Cup final, beating Mid Canterbury – a moving haka was performed to the team by fans both young and old.

Veteran front-rower Perrin Manuel later told the Herald pitch-side: “We love this stuff [the fans’ support]. We look forward to it and were hoping for it.

“It brings out a different element ... it is like a fortress to us as we know what is going on. There’s a bit of an intimidation factor and we like it.”

Loose forward Jack Richardson is hugged on Whakarua Park after the 2022 Lochore Cup final victory. Photo / Neil Reid

On the hardcore support from locals, including their haka, loose forward Jack Richardson added: “Bro, it is magic, kill.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. This place has really opened me up to a new world and I don’t ever want to leave it.

“I can’t explain any more feeling that I feel at home here, I just love this place. This place is ... Cowboy, Ngāti Porou, East Coast, all day ... yeah!

Ngāti Porou East Coast players Jack Richardson and Joe Royal, on horseback, celebrate with jubilant fans. Photo / Neil Reid

“This means the world, bro. And it means the world to our players and our iwi. I can’t explain it more than that ... ”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.

