Ngāti Porou East Coast’s pre-match haka has fired up both its players and fans before Heartland Championship clashes since the late 1990s.
But when the side does it today ahead of a crunch clash against Wairarapa-Bush at Ruatoria’s Whakarua Park, fans have been told to leave the pre-match challenge to the players.
For the past two decades, it has been a common site for some fans – including kids and members of the provincial side’s management team - to join the players on the field in laying down the haka challenge.
That includes the revelation that anyone joining the haka party would put the side at risk of sanctions from New Zealand Rugby, including a potential fine or loss of competition points.
“As the only iwi team in the competition, we take immense pride in our haka,” Kururangi wrote in a message to fans.
“It’s not just a pre-game ritual; it connects us to our whakapapa, our history, our whenua, and our supporters.
“In relation to Heartland Competition Rule 5.1.8 on Cultural Challenges (ie haka), we have been advised that NPEC Rugby Union must comply or risk breaching regulations. This could result in fines, loss of points, or even removal from the competition.”
Previously, Ngāti Porou East Coast players have gained immense pride by having their own children join in the haka challenge.
“This means that tamariki, rangatahi, or any person other than the 23 players will not be allowed to enter the field of play and participate in the pre-match haka,” Kururangi wrote.
“Our Heartland team has been informed of their responsibility when performing the haka, and now we ask our Ngāti Porou whanau to adhere to these rules as well.”
Kururangi also shared NZ Rugby’s rules around haka and cultural challenges.
They state: “Only the 23 players named in the match teams are permitted on the playing area for cultural challenges.
“All non-playing team members, including technical zone personnel, must remain outside the playing area until the cultural challenges have finished.”
Whakarua Park has been the site of some legendary haka performances before and during Ngāti Porou East Coast matches.
In 2012, with the home side trailing in the final of the Meads Cup against Whanganui, a mass haka erupted on the pitch during the halftime break.
Several hundred fans gathered on the pitch to do the team’s haka during the break, an event that players could hear from their dressing room and some later said inspired them for their dramatic second-half comeback to win the final.