The post from The Legend of Marty Banks Facebook page after Tasman's first Ranfurly Shield win says: "Great to see the Ranfurly Shield made it through the night unharmed, even if there is some coke on it. Well done Tasman." Photo / Facebook

The post from The Legend of Marty Banks Facebook page after Tasman's first Ranfurly Shield win says: "Great to see the Ranfurly Shield made it through the night unharmed, even if there is some coke on it. Well done Tasman." Photo / Facebook

Tasman aren’t pulling any punches after snatching the Ranfurly Shield from Hawke’s Bay in the 80th minute on Saturday.

The Mako won the Shield for the first time after replacement first five Campbell Parata slotted a penalty kick from near halfway, giving them a 25-24 lead with the final play of the game.

As if losing the Shield weren’t tough enough, someone from Tasman rubbed more salt into the wound yesterday with a cheeky reference to when Hawke’s Bay won the Shield from Wellington last year. The famous trophy was broken during celebrations less than 24 hours after the Magpies beat Wellington 20-18. Pictures and videos shared on social media showed the broken Shield and white powder in lines on it at one point.

In October, New Zealand Rugby could not confirm the unknown substance due to insufficient evidence, and it found the damage to the Shield had been accidental.

But a photo shared on The Legend of Marty Banks Facebook page showed a Coca-Cola can sitting on the Shield with the post captioned: “Great to see the Ranfurly Shield made it through the night unharmed, even if there is some coke on it. Well done Tasman.” A hand-clapping emoji accompanied the post.