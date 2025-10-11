Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Live
Home / Sport / Rugby / NPC

Bay of Plenty v Tasman live updates: NPC quarter-final

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Kaleb Trask of Bay of Plenty. Photo / Photosport

Kaleb Trask of Bay of Plenty. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Live updates of the NPC quarter-final clash between Bay of Plenty and Tasman.

The Steamers finished third on the table and host sixth-placed Tasman in the second quarter-final in Tauranga.

Save