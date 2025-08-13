Advertisement
British and Irish Lions tour highlights Australia’s rugby revenue advantage over NZ – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Australia celebrate their win over the British and Irish Lions in the the third test. Photo / Photosport

THE FACTS

  • Australia made an estimated A$120 million profit from the Lions tour, selling over 500,000 tickets.
  • New Zealand sold 340,000 tickets in 2017, making a $45m profit, highlighting Australia’s commercial success.
  • Australia’s infrastructure and higher ticket pricing contributed to their significantly higher profit margins.

Australia don’t enjoy many rugby victories over New Zealand, but as the last of the ticket revenue from the recent British and Irish Lions tour trickles in, it would appear they have scored a massive one.

If New Zealand’s number one sport is rugby, its second sport is

