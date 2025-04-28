Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Reds coach Les Kiss. Photo / Getty Images

Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss will be revealed as the new Wallabies coach tomorrow, according to reports.

The former Kangaroos winger will replace Kiwi Joe Schmidt when fronting a media conference tomorrow, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Kiss has been head coach for the Reds for the past two seasons after previously coaching at London Irish and before that was the interim and defensive coach with Ireland.

Schmidt announced in February he was stepping down at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship.

Schmidt has presided over six test wins and seven defeats since he took over after Eddie Jones’ disastrous second stint in charge.