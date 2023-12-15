Westlake Boys High won the World Schools Festival in Thailand.

Westlake Boys High are through to the final of rugby’s World Schools Festival at the Pattana Sports Resort in Thailand after a 25-16 semifinal win over South Africa’s EG Hansen team.

In Sunday’s final, Westlake will face Ireland’s St Michael’s College, one of the leading feeder schools for Leinster’s rugby academy, who beat South Africa’s Oakdale 17-12 in their semi.

EG Jansen, who had beaten England’s Eton College in the quarterfinals, are from Gauteng and were runners-up in the Noordvaal Cup, with their squad largely built around their U16 squad of 2022, which was ranked No 3 in South Africa.

Westlake hooker Iggy Iversen scored in the 11th minute following a forward drive, then just before half time, Tyler Paulini wrong-footed the EG Hansen defence with a big right-foot step to earn his team a 10-8 lead, though was unable to nail the conversion.

In the second half Casey Good added a converted try and blindside flanker Travis Findlay went over in the corner after some expansive play from Westlake to give his team the comfort of a 22-8 lead.

EG Hansen bounced back but Isaac Murray-Macgregor completed Westlake’s scoring with a penalty five minutes from time.

Westlake will be looking to replicate the efforts of Hamilton Boys’ High, who won this tournament in 2022.

It comes after Southland Boys’ High School gutsed their way to a maiden National First XV Championship title with a 32-29 win against Westlake in Rotorua in September. They also snaffled the Moascar Cup off Westlake.