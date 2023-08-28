Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

First XV rugby wrap: The best of schoolboy rugby overshadows the worst - Westlake’s ‘most gratifying’ win

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
12 mins to read
Westlake celebrating their win.

Westlake celebrating their win.

Talent-laden Westlake Boys’ High will this week go in search of their first national first XV rugby title, having narrowly wrapped up the Blues region title for a second successive year.

Fuelled by a mix

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport