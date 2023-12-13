Westlake Boys High won the World Schools Festival in Thailand.

Westlake Boys High staged a remarkable comeback to beat English champions Hartbury College on a first-try countback after their quarter-final was deadlocked 19-19 in rugby’s World Schools Festival in Thailand overnight.

Hartbury, from Gloucestershire, had dominated most of the game and led 19-7 with three minutes to go before Westlake fullback Isaac Murray-MacGregor chimed in with a brilliant solo try which he then immediately converted with a drop kick under the posts to set up a grandstand finish.

With time up, after multiple phases right winger Matareti Hoyte scored in the corner but sub Jared Blake was unable to convert from the touchline leaving the scores level at 19-19.

Westlake progressed courtesy of an opening try from Murray-Macgregor, who was this year a New Zealand U18 player and is been being labelled the new Will Jordan in some quarters.

Hamilton Boys’ High won the tournament last year.