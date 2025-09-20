“The rest of the team do the work, it was insane,” Kildunne, the player of the match, told the BBC. “I am buzzing, it is all we have been dreaming of, we will keep our heads down, we know what is coming and you’re all going to be excited to watch.”

‘Have not won anything’

But England prop Hannah Botterman, returning from a back spasm, warned that Canada would pose a stern challenge, saying: “They have been playing very good rugby, a different style... No celebrations (tonight) -- we have not won anything.”

England, unbeaten since an agonising 2022 World Cup final loss, were just 7-5 ahead at half-time after a try by Kildunne was converted by Zoe Harrison -- who added the extras to all of the hosts’ scores -- before outside centre Nassira Konde went over for France.

But as the sun broke through at an initially rainswept Ashton Gate in southwest England, Amy Cokayne added another try for the hosts early in the second half before France wing Kelly Arbey’s converted effort cut the Red Roses’ lead to just two points.

But Abbie Ward’s try gave England a two score-advantage at 21-12 heading into the final quarter.

Kildunne then put the result beyond doubt 11 minutes from time with a blistering cross-field run from just inside the France half as she eluded several defenders on the way to a superb solo try.

Konde grabbed her second try of the match before centre Megan Jones scored England’s fifth a minute from time.

Victory meant England extended their own world record to 32 consecutive wins, with this success their 17th victory in a row over France, who have now lost all nine of their Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

“They played much better than us in the second half,” acknowledged French centre Gabrielle Vernier.

“We’re very disappointed, we were waiting three years for this moment,” she said, adding that “we weren’t able to impose ourselves physically and mentally.”

- Tried and tested maul -

Les Bleues kicked-off without the suspended pair of co-captain Manae Feleu and Axelle Berthoumieu, and the injured duo of fly-half Lina Queyroi (concussion) and Joanna Grisez (thigh), with the wing having scored the decisive try in France’s thrilling 18-13 quarter-final win over Ireland.

Kildunne opened the scoring with a typically dashing try in the fifth minute, surging past Konde before selling a huge dummy to Arbey.

France, however, dominated territory and possession for the remainder of the first half.

Their forwards laid siege to England’s line, and with the defence sucked in, the ball was spun wide to Konde for a 24th-minute try that Morgane Bourgeois could not convert.

France harried England into several uncharacteristic knock-ons that could only partly be explained by a wet ball.

England returned to their tried and tested driving maul, with hooker Cokayne pushed over for a 46th-minute try.

France responded through a 52nd minute try out wide on the left from Arbey, before full-back Bourgeois landed a tough conversion.

But England, with coach John Mitchell ringing the changes, pulled further clear with second-row Ward powering over for a try just shy of the hour mark.

Harrison converted and England had breathing space at 21-12.

Kildunne’s individual brilliance put the result beyond doubt before Jones wrapped up victory.