Mererangi Paul in action for the Black Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Outside back Mererangi Paul has joined the Black Ferns squad ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinal as an injury replacement for Amy du Plessis.

Du Plessis has been ruled out of the tournament with the shoulder injury she sustained in the side’s opening match against Spain.

“We’re all feeling for Amy as she leaves the squad, but she can be extremely proud of the contribution she’s made to our campaign, and we’ve made sure she’s felt our support over the past 24 hours,” said Black Ferns Director of Performance, Allan Bunting.

“At the same time, it’s a special moment for Mererangi and her whānau for her to get the call and we will welcome her into the squad. She’s a talented Black Fern who has test match experience and covers the midfield. She will bring a lot to the environment.”

The Black Ferns face Canada in Saturday’s semifinal for a spot in a third straight World Cup final. Hosts England play France in the second semifinal on Sunday.