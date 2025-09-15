Advertisement
Women's Rugby World Cup
Updated

Black Ferns show defensive resolve to reach Rugby World Cup semifinals

LockerRoom
9 mins to read

Black Ferns forward Alana Bremner and the pack battle against the South Africans in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Photo / SmartFrame

Adam Julian for LockerRoom

The Black Ferns are one game away from a Women’s Rugby World Cup final, facing tough nuts Canada in the semifinals this Saturday morning.

Their 46-17 victory in their quarter-final against a fierce and unorthodox South Africa relied on four tries in the first 15 minutes

