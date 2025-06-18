This weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific final is being billed as the perfect way to send off Apollo Projects Stadium at Addington Raceway.

And it will be, if Christchurch’s new covered stadium is ready in time for the 2026 tournament.

The problem is that One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha is not due to open until late April, and the Super Rugby season kicks off in mid-February.

The Crusaders have signed off early too, in particular, head coach Rob Penney.

“This is a one-off occasion. We’re at home in front of our people. [The] Last time we’re at Orange Theory [Apollo Projects Stadium] and it’s just gonna be such a magic occasion.