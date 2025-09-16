Advertisement
Rugby World Cup 2025: Kiwi referee Maggie Cogger-Orr named for semifinal

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

New Zealand referee Maggie Cogger-Orr during the Women's Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand referee Maggie Cogger-Orr has been given the biggest assignment of her career after being confirmed to take charge of the Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinal between England and France.

It will be a first semifinal for the Kiwi, her fourth match of the tournament and her 28th test

