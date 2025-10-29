Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns

NZ Rugby’s Aupiki calendar risks talent exodus to Australia – Alice Soper

Alice Soper
Opinion by
Contributing Sports Writer·nzme·
4 mins to read
Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u makes a break for the Black Ferns against Australia. Photo / SmartFrame

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u makes a break for the Black Ferns against Australia. Photo / SmartFrame

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The new women’s rugby calendar aligns Black Ferns sevens and XVs, allowing dual participation.
  • The shift enables top players to join England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby, but limits aspiring athletes’ opportunities.
  • The Aupiki schedule change clashes with Australian leagues, forcing players to choose and risking talent loss.

It’d been whispered about all year. The new calendar for high-performance women’s rugby in this country, rumoured to align with greater opportunities for growth. It’s now been released, and the community is abuzz with this new direction. But many are asking whether this is truly a step forward

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save