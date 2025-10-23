In total, it sees an increase of three tests to the usual Black Ferns’ calendar, which previously included the three Pacific Four tests, the second O’Reilly Cup test and three WXV 1 fixtures later in the year.

“It’s more rugby, but crucially it is more rugby against the world’s top teams. It will be a major change in the next World Cup cycle as we look toward the 2029 tournament in Australia,” New Zealand Rugby head of women’s high performance Hannah Porter said.

The test season will begin earlier in the year, with the Pacific Four series seeing the Black Ferns play three tests in April, as well as a second test against Australia for the second O’Reilly Cup clash in August.

The inclusion of more tests means Super Rugby Aupiki, which had been played in March and April, will instead be run in the winter months, with six regular-season games and a grand final. The winners will again clash with the top team from the Australian competition, this time on the other side of the Tasman.

There could also be scope for players from the sevens programme to line up in both Super Rugby Aupiki and for the Black Ferns later in the year, with the new sevens series running between November 2025 and June 2026.

Speaking to the Herald in September, New Zealand Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said he expected players would have the opportunity to get involved across the codes.

“There will absolutely be an opportunity for players to play sevens, Aupiki and a good chunk of the Black Ferns season as part of it, and I think that’s really important as we talk about growing the game, commercially and for fans,” Lendrum said.

“We want more of our best players playing, more often, more available and visible to their fans who are loyal and passionate, and that gives us the platform for further growth.”

