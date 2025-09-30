But as for what’s next for him and whether he will look to renew his role at the helm, the 47-year-old wasn’t thinking too far ahead upon arrival back in New Zealand today.

“My family’s been over there with me, so when they get back, we’ll have those conversations and what the future looks like, I don’t know. I’ll just enjoy some family time at the moment, and some real good reflections. The most important thing is that we be really honest around where we can grow and to keep this team moving forward,” Bunting said.

Allan Bunting arrived back in New Zealand with members of the Black Ferns this morning. Photo / Jason Dorday

“I think there’s obviously a lot more for this team and growth for this team eh, but I don’t know what my future looks like, so it’ll just be good to connect with family.”

The Black Ferns have struggled for consistency over the past few years, with limited tests – just four in 2025 ahead of the World Cup – while their squad has also fluctuated during that time.

Since Bunting took over as director of performance in 2023, the Black Ferns hold a record of 17 wins, seven losses and a draw. However, in 12 tests against the other four sides ranked in the top five – England, Canada, France and Ireland – they have just four wins to seven losses and a draw.

The Black Ferns ultimately fell short in their bid to defend the World Cup title as they were beaten by Canada in the semifinal but ended their campaign on a high as they put France to the sword in the bronze medal match.

Speaking on the campaign, Bunting said there was plenty of room for reflection and growth, but one key area he would look at first.

“There’s probably stuff right across the board, but I’ll look at myself first eh. At the end of the day, it sort of lands on me, doesn’t it? Where this team ends, but there’s obviously going to be some deeper reflection,” he said.

“I’m proud of this whole group and the growth over the last three years. Obviously not the ultimate goal we were hoping for, which is pretty gutting, but you’re just really proud of the group and management, coaches and all the effort and sacrifice that has gone in.”

On the tournament itself, Bunting said it was clear just how much the women’s game was growing around the world in his time coaching the Black Ferns.

“Oh, it’s been across the board, you know, physical, obviously the rugby, coaches done a good job there, the mental side of things and professionalism.

“Women’s rugby’s really shifted and it’s not just one or two teams now, it’s quite a few more and obviously as women’s rugby grows, hopefully there’s a lot more teams that are really competing for spots.”

