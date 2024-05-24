Mererangi Paul is tackled by Canada's Shoshanah Seumanutafa. Photo / Photosport

Pressure makes diamonds, and it’s precisely what the Black Ferns need in the build-up to next year’s World Cup in England.

The side was dealt a shock loss last weekend against a Canadian team who were physical, went into the contact areas with intent, and were happy to kick and back their defence.

It was a blow for this Black Ferns squad to see Canada beat them to claim the nation’s first win over New Zealand in 18 attempts, but in the wider scope of things, Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting said the pressure put on the team was something his side needed to face.

“If we want to win a World Cup, we’re going to be put in that situation a lot,” Bunting said.

“When you come against a harder team, they’re going to put you under pressure pretty quick. Pressure makes you do funny things sometimes.

“The only way you can learn to deal with it is being in that situation and growing self-awareness around individual stuff, but how we play collectively, we’re trying to work on a kicking game and we haven’t really been in kicking battles before because we don’t get much of that back here. Learning to play in that situation isn’t something you can plan, it’s being able to see and execute, so it’s been really good for us.”

The Black Ferns will look to rebound against the Wallaroos at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but will see a new-look side take to the field as Bunting turns his attention to accelerating the growth of their depth; the Pacific Four series title already tucked away by the Canadians.

Among the changes, first five-eighths Hannah King makes her first start with Ruahei Demant moving back to the bench, Iritana Hohaia starts at halfback, Kaipo Olsen-Baker at No 8, with Renee Holmes’ return at fullback seeing Mererangi Paul shift to the right wing and Ruby Tui out of the matchday squad.

While World Cup winners Alana Bremner (lock) and Amy Rule (prop) join the starting side, six in the run-on XV have played fewer than 10 tests, and the bench includes Marcelle Parkes [5 tests], Layla Sae [5], Maia Joseph [2], and Grace Steinmetz [2].

“We want to go well this week, but we also want to prepare for a World Cup too and we can’t rely on a few players. We want to give the opportunity for a couple of new players this week,” Bunting said.

“At prop, we don’t have much depth in this country so we need to build that for the future also, because we don’t want to leave this world cup and the same props are still playing at the next one, so that’s important.

“At halfback, we had awesome Kendra Cocksedge, but she almost played everything for the last few years. We’ve got halfbacks that are just playing their first tests, so we need to build experience and give them plenty of game time. It’s hard to fill 10 years of a halfback that’s played.”

Black Ferns v Wallaroos

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland. 2.05pm kick-off.

Black Ferns [1-15]: Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Alana Bremner, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon [cc], Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Iritana Hohaia, Hannah King, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i [Sylvia] Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Marcelle Parkes, Aldora Itunu, Charmaine Smith, Layla Sae, Maia Joseph, Ruahei Demant [cc], Grace Steinmetz.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.