Sylvia Brunt will again start in the No 12 jersey for the Black Ferns. Photo / Photosport

A new-look Black Ferns side will take to the pitch in Auckland on Saturday afternoon, with coach Allan Bunting making a host of changes for their clash with Australia.

There have been seven alterations made to the starting XV that lost to Canada last weekend. In the forwards, Amy Rule starts at tighthead prop for Tanya Kalounivale, Alana Bremner replaces Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu at lock, while Liana Mikaele-Tu’u moves back to blindside flanker as Kaipo Olsen-Baker starts at No 8; Layla Sae moves back to the bench.

In the backline, Iritana Hohaia and Hannah King start at halfback and first five-eighths respectively, with Maia Joseph and Ruahei Demant in the reserves, Mererangi Paul moves to the right wing with Renee Holmes returning at fullback, which sees Ruby Tui out of the matchday squad.

On the bench, Marcelle Parkes and Grace Steinmetz join the squad.

“We have taken some critical learnings from our game against Canada,” Bunting said.

“This is now our opportunity to move on and take this next challenge against Australia. There is a great rivalry between our two nations, we know Australia are coming off some pain as well and know how well they played at the end of last year.

“We are looking to see change in our mental preparation this week. Alongside this, we have a refreshed starting 15, which is growing the depth in our squad, and offers them an opportunity to show their capabilities in what will be another intense battle.”

The weekend’s test at North Harbour Stadium is a dead rubber as far as the Pacific Four series goes, with Canada wrapping that title up with their win over the Black Ferns last weekend. However, it doubles as the first of the two-test O’Reilly Cup series, with the second to be played in Brisbane in mid-June.

For the Black Ferns, it’s an opportunity to address some of the issues that have plagued their game through the early stages of their 2024 campaign, with the Wallaroos need a win to secure a place in the WXV 1 tournament later in the year. The top three teams in the Pacific Four series go into the top tier of the WXV tournament system, with the fourth playing in the second-tier competition WXV 2.

Black Ferns [1-15]: Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Alana Bremner, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon [cc], Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Iritana Hohaia, Hannah King, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i [Sylvia] Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Marcelle Parkes, Aldora Itunu, Charmaine Smith, Layla Sae, Maia Joseph, Ruahei Demant [cc], Grace Steinmetz.



