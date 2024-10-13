However, the form of first-five Hannah King will require attention from Bunting and co. missing five kicks at goal which could have seen the scoreline flatter New Zealand even further.

While the Black Ferns still finish 2024 without the record they’d have wanted, four wins and four defeats from eight test matches, New Zealand can still feel as though they’ve had the losses they’ve needed to be in good stead for next year’s World Cup in England.

In a fast start, it took winger Ayesa Leti-I’iga just eight minutes to open the scoring, after a turnover saw the Black Ferns look to make space on the right.

Six minutes later, Vaha’akolo had her first, after starting the move with a break in midfield. As Leti-I’iga and Sylvia Brunt exchanged passes on the right flank, cover defence saw the winger bundled into touch.

Katelyn Vahaakolo and Ayesha Leti-I'iga scored four tries between them against France. Photo / Photosport

However, a turnover and quick tap from Maia Roos caught the French napping, allowing Vaha’akolo the space needed on the left to score New Zealand’s second.

Emeline Gros hit back for France, showing power to hold off the attempts of both Iritana Hohaia and King to ground the ball, only for the Black Ferns to hit back through Alanah Bremner and push the advantage out to 15-7.

France appeared to have scored once more, again through Gros, when a Lina Queyroi kick bounced perfectly for the flanker into New Zealand’s in-goal.

But even though Gros was undone by the bounce, it was only intervention from the TMO that saw the try disallowed after it was grounded on the second attempt.

While France closed the gap to 15-14 through Manae Feleu going over from close range, the Black Ferns had the final say of the first half through Vaha’akolo, benefiting from a backline move that saw her on the end of Brunt’s final pass.

Despite their superiority, though, the Black Ferns’ lead at the break was just 20-14, as eight points went begging from the tee.

While France showed they could match the Kiwis in the first half, though, the second spell belonged solely to the world champions.

Just minutes after the resumption, Vaha’akolo completed her hat-trick, as King celebrated with her first successful conversion of the day - it wouldn’t be the last, either.

Kaipo Olsen-Baker’s presence was finally rewarded with a try, when Hohaia sent her over, before the No 8 turned from scorer to provider before the hour mark to assist Tanya Kalounivale.

Once France were back at full complement, having lost flanker Seraphine Okemba to the sin-bin, New Zealand’s scoring came to a halt, albeit the damage was already done.

France had one last chance to score after the siren, but a kick behind the Black Ferns’ line dribbled into touch to see them end the second 40 without scoring a point.

Despite the victory, though, New Zealand will finish their WXV1 campaign no higher than third, with one win and two defeats from their three matches played.

New Zealand 39 (Leti-I’iga, Vaha’akolo 3, A.Bremner, Olsen-Baker, Kalounivale tries; King 2 conversions)

France 14 (Gros, Feleu tries; Queyroi 2 conversions)

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



