Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Are Sky and NZ Rugby partners or competitors as broadcast deal renegotiation looms? – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
A Sky Sport camera operator during an NPC match in Nelson. Photo / Photosport

A Sky Sport camera operator during an NPC match in Nelson. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Sky and New Zealand Rugby’s partnership, based on a $100 million annual contract, is under strain.
  • Both parties are competing for content control, potentially eroding the quality of the live rugby experience for fans.
  • Negotiations to renew the broadcast contract are ongoing, with Sky potentially offering significantly less than $100m.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.

OPINION

On the face of it, Sky and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) are partners – united by a binding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby