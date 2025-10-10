Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Les Kiss appointment signals new era of composure for Wallabies coaching

Phil Gifford
Opinion by
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

Les Kiss will become the new Wallabies coach from June next year. Photo / Photosport

Les Kiss will become the new Wallabies coach from June next year. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Many decades ago, New Zealand Prime Minister Rob Muldoon made an anti-Australian quip for the ages. If a Kiwi emigrated to Australia, said Muldoon, the collective IQ went up on both sides of the Tasman.

On the other hand, in defence of the intelligence of Aussies, you could offer some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save