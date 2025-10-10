Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Ex-All Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow ready to face old side La Rochelle in Top 14

AFP
3 mins to read

Tawera Kerr-Barlow secures possession for Stade Francais against Pau. Photo / AFP

Tawera Kerr-Barlow secures possession for Stade Francais against Pau. Photo / AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stade Francais’s ex-All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow said he is looking forward to facing former team La Rochelle and their international-packed squad in the French Top 14 on Sunday (NZT).

Kerr-Barlow spent eight seasons at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre, lifting the Champions Cup twice, before joining the Parisians this season having

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save