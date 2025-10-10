“One of the juggernauts of world rugby,” he added.

Kerr-Barlow signed for La Rochelle in 2017 after making 27 test appearances for the All Blacks, including winning the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Tawera Kerr Barlow makes a break for the All Blacks against the Barbarians. Photo / Photosport

His arrival came barely three campaigns after their promotion to the Top 14, before the Champions Cup double followed swiftly in what was a remarkable rise for the club.

“They were obviously two tremendous occasions,” Kerr-Barlow said.

“Probably what stands out more is how far the club progressed in the time I was allowed to be a part of it, which is really cool.”

‘The most professional rugby player '

Kerr-Barlow turned 35 this summer but is far from the oldest All Black World Cup winner in the Top 14.

Former All Blacks centre Ma’a Nonu, who lifted the 2015 Webb Ellis trophy alongside Kerr-Barlow, celebrated his 43rd birthday in May, and has scored two tries for Toulon this season.

“I don’t think I’ll be going quite as long as Ma’a, but in saying that, I’ve always maintained he’s the most professional rugby player I’ve got to play beside,” Kerr-Barlow said.

“He’s much more athletic than myself, and he’s much more professional, but it’s really nice seeing him still doing well at this level into his 40s,” he added.

Ma'a Nonu and Dan Carter with the Bledisloe Cup in 2015. Photo / Photosport

Kerr-Barlow’s Stade Francais head into this weekend’s Top 14 game in a good place, second in the table after three wins from five outings this season.

La Rochelle, however, have stumbled to just two victories and two losses, including last Saturday’s 37-13 humbling at Montpellier, as they sit 11th.

Despite their rusty start, Kerr-Barlow’s replacement in the half-back jersey, Le Garrec has started the campaign superbly, having originally come through at Racing 92 as a teenager.

“He’s an extremely good player,” Kerr-Barlow said.

“He’s been a good player ever since he was about 19 years old, so it’s really nice to see his progression.

“Hopefully, he continues to improve throughout his career at La Rochelle,” the veteran added.

Sunday’s headline clash sees a repeat of last year’s final as Top 14 title-holders Toulouse take on reigning Champions Cup winners Bordeaux-Begles at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Neither side has hit the ground running this campaign with two losses apiece as Bordeaux-Begles sit in fourth, one spot above the hosts.

Toulouse will be looking for a statement win against their rivals, especially after last weekend’s convincing 40-26 defeat at Bayonne.

Table-toppers Bayonne make the trip to sixth-placed Pau to open the weekend’s action on Saturday.