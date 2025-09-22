A hat-trick for Manawatū was enough to earn a trip on the plane to Britain but Freebairn was unable to crack the test team, with Ron Jarden and Morrie Dixon on the wings.
Upon returning home, he took a break from rugby to focus on his pharmacy studies. His father’s depression struggles had left an impression on him and those around him told him to not put rugby ahead of his studies.
He later returned to play for Manawatū, eventually playing 84 times, scoring 53 tries, which was a record until Ken Granger surpassed it in 1979.
Despite featuring in numerous All Blacks trials, he was never picked again.
Away from the field, Freebairn was also a very capable athlete, competing in long jump and relay events at the National Athletic Championships on a number of occasions. He also helped start the Feilding Squash Club in 1967.
He later owned Stuart Freebairn Pharmacy in Feilding and advertised in the Manawatū Guardian’s first edition on June 21, 1972.
His wife Collen passed away in October 2023 after a period of illness. The pair had been married for more than 66 years.
Brian Steele is the oldest living All Black, aged 93, while Mick Bremner is a year younger.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.