Stuart Freebairn played 14 games for the All Blacks on their 195-54 tour. Photo / NZ Rugby.

Former Manawatū and All Blacks winger Stuart Freebairn has died, aged 93.

Freebairn died on Sunday morning and a moment of silence was observed before Manawatū’s NPC match against Bay of Plenty later that day, with Turbos players wearing black armbands.

Freebairn, who was the third-oldest living All Black, didn’t play a test but featured in 14 matches on the five-month-long 1953-54 tour to Britain, Ireland, France and North America.

He was the last surviving player from that tour, after Bill McCaw, who was the oldest living All Black for a period until he passed away earlier this year, aged 97.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Stu Freebairn, who has passed away aged 93.