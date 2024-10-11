Hoskins Sotutu has been named in the All Blacks XV squad. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

The most interesting All Blacks selection of the past week didn’t come among the 36 names that Scott Robertson put forward on Monday.

Blues and Counties Manukau star Hoskins Sotutu had been the most notable omission from the All Blacks’ first squad of the season. He had been comfortably the best and most effective player of the Super Rugby Pacific season, and eyebrows were raised when his name was left out of the All Blacks while Wallace Sititi took his place among the loose forwards.

Eyebrows could similarly be raised at Sotutu’s return to the selection frame, after he was named on Tuesday in the All Blacks XV, a development squad. Since missing out on the All Blacks in June, the big No 8 has been playing with Counties Manukau – and while he dominated against the best rugby players in Australasia throughout Super Rugby, his output has been less prolific playing against the largely second-tier opposition of the NPC.

It’s tempting to imagine New Zealand Rugby would like to see Sotutu back in a black jersey to stave off the chances of him switching allegiances. He could be eligible to play for England or Fiji by the end of next year. Selection in the All Blacks XV does not make him ineligible to switch nations (he’d need a full All Blacks test for that to happen), but it could be enough to keep his interest on these shores.