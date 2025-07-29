Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks: Will Jordan and partner Mackenzie Webb announce engagement

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Herald Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive on the Sport Panel with Ryan Bridge.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks fullback Will Jordan has announced his engagement with long-time partner Mackenzie Webb while on holiday in Fiji.

The 27-year-old used his week off in the Pacific to play some golf, relax in the sun and pop the question to Webb.

Jordan made it Instagram official saying: “The perfect

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save