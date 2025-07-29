Herald Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive on the Sport Panel with Ryan Bridge.

All Blacks: Will Jordan and partner Mackenzie Webb announce engagement

All Blacks fullback Will Jordan has announced his engagement with long-time partner Mackenzie Webb while on holiday in Fiji.

The 27-year-old used his week off in the Pacific to play some golf, relax in the sun and pop the question to Webb.

Jordan made it Instagram official saying: “The perfect week away.”

A host of Jordan’s All Blacks teammates were quick to comment offering their congratulations, including Ardie Savea, Damian McKenzie and Tamaiti Williams.